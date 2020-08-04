Italian doctors assist Albania in fight against COVID-19

TIRANA, Aug. 4 - An Italian group of doctors and experts who arrived in Albania last week have officially commenced their work at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in the country.

The group of experts consists of an emergency physician, an anesthetist and a Puglia County Civil Emergency official, a Lombardy County emergency physician and nurse, a Lazio County infectious disease physician and an emergency nurse of the County of Piedmont.

The experts will consult and assist their counterparts in Albania for a period of two weeks.

In March, Albania sent 30 doctors to Lombardy in Italy, the worst-hit region by the coronavirus. The act was appreciated and valued by Italian Prime Minister who also pointed out that none of the EU countries helped Italy as much as Albania did at the time. The Albanian team returned after 30 of service. Later in April, another 60 doctors and nurses were sent to Italy.