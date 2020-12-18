Basha to Osmani: We will adopt the resolution condemning the genocide in Kosovo





The leader of the opposition Lulzim Basha made a number of promises to the Acting President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani, that will be fulfilled if the Democratic Party will come to power in the next election. In an official meeting between the two leaders, Basha secured Osmani that the Democratic Party will remove immediately the border beam between Albania and Kosovo, and that they will approve the resolution that denounces the genocide made by Serbs in Kosovo. After repeated calls in the last days by Osmani for the approval of the resolute, Basha added that “the new Parliament of Albania will approve as soon as possible the resolution that denounces the genocide by Serbs in Kosovo […] We must not let the history to be written by the aggressors.”

Basha recognized that the actual relationship between Albania and Kosovo is not living its best days, stating that “We need a unifying position when it comes to Kosovo. I pledge to you that after the 25th of April there will be a different attitude from Tirana towards Kosovo-Albania relationships. We will undo what even the European Commission considered as a decrease in cooperation between our countries,” stated Basha. Osmani took the opportunity to thank both Basha and President for their support towards the resolution, adding that “There is no question whether Serbia has made a genocide in Kosovo.” Finally, Osmani stated that Serbia is trying to manipulate the history, which was recorded “in front of the eyes of the entire world”.

Today marks the third and last day of the official visit of Osmani in Albania, in the role of Acting President of Kosovo. Later on the day, she will meet also with the former Prime Minister Sali Berisha.