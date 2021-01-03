Dačić: We won’t allow Bosnia and Herzegovina to recognize Kosovo





The President of the National Assembly of Serbia, Ivica Dačić, declared in an interview for Srna that Serbia won’t allow Bosnia and Herzegovina to recognize Kosovo: “We won’t allow anyone to challenge Republika Srpska, to demand its abolition, or demand that Bosnia and Hercegovina recognize Kosovo’s independence,” said Dačić, adding that "we have not tolerated it so far, and we won’t do that in the future."

Similar declarations have been given repeatedly by Dačić when he was the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Also, the Minister of Internal Affairs Aleksandar Vulin has threatened in the past Bosnia and Hercegovina, that Serbia would support Republika Srpska’s independence if Bosniak and Croat leaders of BiH would recognize Kosovo.