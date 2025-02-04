2025- Tirana the Mediterranean capital of culture and dialogue

On top of celebrations, the city will serve also as a agora of open debate

Tirana, the capital of Albania, has started its year as the Mediterranean Capital of Culture and Dialogue for 2025. This title recognizes the city’s cultural growth and its importance in the Mediterranean region.

Tirana and Alexandria (Egypt) were chosen to hold this title during this year. Tirana follows up with another ambitious year of cultural activities after having served as European Capital of Youth in 2022 as well as carrying the leadership of the B40 (Balkan cities) network just last year.

Tirana mayor Erion Veliaj has described this opportunity as both an honor and as a responsibility. “We have been voted unanimously by 43 countries, 43 foreign ministries and 4,000 organizations that are part of the Union of the Mediterranean network […], in a situation that is not an ideal, Tirana must serve as a bridge to the Mediterranean, the mission we have been assigned is not only to be a great year of song and dance in Tirana, but this year will be an opportunity to turn Tirana into an agora, [...], a Mediterranean stage to connect people", Veliaj said.

The mayor extended an open invitation particularly to young people, students and pupils all around the schools of the capital, to join the activities and express their creativity.

As the Mediterranean Capital of Culture and Dialogue, Tirana will host a variety of cultural events designed to bring people together. The city plans to organize festivals, art exhibitions, music concerts, and theater performances that highlight the diverse traditions and modern expressions of the Mediterranean region. As part of the plans, mayor Veliaj announced the opening of two more local museums in the city.

The recognition will also increase Tirana’s global profile and attract more tourists. Throughout 2025, the city plans to enhance its cultural spaces and infrastructure to welcome visitors. By celebrating its cultural diversity, Tirana hopes to become a symbol of unity and cooperation in the Mediterranean, offering a space for dialogue and shared experiences.

The initiative of designing cities as ‘Mediterranean capitals of culture and dialogue’ has been launched by the 43 member states of the Union for the Mediterranean in 2022 and it is awarded every year to two cities: one representing the north and one the south of the wide region.