Albania to open land borders on June 1st

TIRANA, May 25 - Albania will open its land borders with neighboring countries starting from June 1st. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Rama, who said that further restrictive measures would be loosened, including the reopening of beaches.

The implementation of restrictive measures in red areas will continue, as movement of vehicles and citizens will only be allowed from 05:00 to 21:00, while green areas will no longer have curfews.

Furthermore, beaches will be open from June 1st only for hotels, while from 10 June they will be available to all citizens.

According to Rama, public transport will be opened gradually and the government will have the strategy ready by the end of the month.

"We will completely reform this sector, with the direct participation of the state in guaranteeing new standards, not only for maintaining health today but also significantly increasing the quality of the urban and interurban service," Rama said.

The PM added that weekends without cars will last for another two weeks and will be back again after the summer season - from October to March 2021. According to Rama, this will be done in order to reduce pollution in the country.

As regards the economic slowdown in Albania, Rama said he is optimistic and hopeful that recovery will happen during the last four months of the year. The Prime Minister also spoke about the reconstruction plan and other important infrastructure projects in the country, stating that work in these construction sites will resume after two months.