City lockdown to end on June 1

TIRANA, May 28 - Starting from June 1st, lockdown in red area cities will end, allowing for free movement within the whole country. Prime Minister Edi Rama made the announcement on Tuesday, adding that this weekend will be the last one where movement will be restricted.

"This is the last week of the remaining measures of movement, with the exception of cultural and sports activities, weddings and funerals where hundreds of people cannot gather, public transport, and beaches with safety precautions," he said.

Cars and pedestrians will be able to move freely throughout the country and beaches will reopen but only hotels can set up sunbeds after receiving the permit to do so by official authorities.

However, Rama warned that social distancing rules need to be respected nevertheless, as the recent surge in cases "is concerning."

On Thursday, 26 new coronavirus cases were confirmed after a nurse was found to have infected 20 medical staff and patients at the "Mother Teresa" Hospital. So far 1079 people have contracted the virus in the country and 33 have died.