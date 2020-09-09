Tirana, 100 years as Albania's capital

By Vivian Hoxha

TIRANA, Sep. 9 - The General Directorate of Archives is now showcasing photos of Tirana's 100-year old journey as the capital city of Albania outdoors, in order bring the audience closer to the exhibition despite the ongoing pandemic. Citizens can now take a look at the photos on the external walls of the GAD building, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The exhibition "100 Years of the Capital", held in February this year, was an event held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Tirana as the capital city of Albania. The exhibition organized by the General Directorate of Archives in cooperation with the Municipality of Tirana, was held in the newly renovated Tirana Castle. In addition to the citizens, some important names participated in the opening and organization of this exhibition, among others, the mayor, Erion Veliaj.

Veliaj said that 100 years is a short time for a city, but despite these circumstances, Tirana has changed significantly. He also added that this was just the beginning of the capital city, and that he was happy that nowadays people are showing interest towards culture and tradition.

In this exhibition, a series of documents and fragments from the past and history of Tirana were displayed, including the Basic Statute of the Republic of Albania of 1925. In this document, Tirana is officially declared the capital city of Albania. Among other documents, there are announcements of the proclamation of Tirana as a temporary capital from the years 1920-1921, decisions taken by the Tirana administration from the years 1928-1997, etc.

Such events are necessary, especially for Tirana, where everyone is too involved in their noisy daily lives and no one takes time to stop and enjoy their surroundings.

However, it must also be said that this exhibition was lazy and substandard, if we want to compare it with other European countries, as our mayor often does. Some small photos, and some documents which can be classified simply as "papers", are not called enough to express and celebrate the 100th anniversary of Tirana. The place was not right, as there was no accommodation space. On the contrary, the neglected museum would be a great place for this kind of exhibition and would force the organizers to do something bigger and more worthy of the capital.

