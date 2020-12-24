“Internationals” of Ylljet Alicka débuts in Arabic at Sharjah book fair

The largest publishing house Al Arabi Publishing House has just published the novel "A story with an international" by the writer Ylljet Alicka, translated by Nada Nader in Arabic.

In presenting the novel at this year's largest Sharjah book fair in the Arab world, critic Mahmoud Abd El Shakour writes, among other things:

"This fair reveals two European writers with two entertaining novels, published by Dar Al Arabi publishing house that reveal rich and surprising human experiences, although the atmosphere, the way of treatment and the details vary from one novel to another.

The second European revelation comes from Albania, a former Albanian Ambassador to Paris, also probably inspired by his diplomatic work, bitterly mocks some internationals, foreign aid and its officials, who, more than anything else, are engaged with .... the depression of the ambassador's dog, the theft of a small lamb from the neighboring diplomatic mission, or the loss of the bag by the wife of an international ...”