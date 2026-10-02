Saudi Arabia Eases Visa Procedures for Kosovo Citizens

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Tirana Times, October 2, 2026 – Saudi Arabia has introduced simplified visa procedures for Kosovo citizens, allowing them to apply for an electronic tourist visa or obtain a visa on arrival from October 1, 2026. The measure marks a significant easing of travel requirements for citizens visiting the Kingdom for tourism, family visits and religious travel.

According to an announcement by Kosovo’s Embassy in Saudi Arabia, Saudi authorities have approved Kosovo’s inclusion in Group A, the category of countries whose citizens are eligible for electronic tourist visas and visas on arrival. Travelers who wish to arrange their visa before departure can apply through Saudi Arabia’s official eVisa portal, where Kosovo is now listed among the eligible countries. Both options remain subject to the applicable entry requirements.

The standard tourist eVisa is valid for one year, permits multiple entries and allows stays totaling up to 90 days during that period. It covers tourism, visits to relatives and religious,travel, but does not extend to Hajj or paid employment. Passports must remain valid for at least six months from the date of entry.

The decision forms part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts under Vision 2030 to facilitate international travel and introduce more visitors to the country’s culture and heritage. Since introducing international tourist visas in 2019, the Kingdom has expanded opportunities for visits beyond religious travel, including through the development of cultural sites and visitor infrastructure.

For travelers from Kosovo, the simplified procedures make it easier to explore these opportunities, whether through visiting historic cities, attending cultural events or exploring Saudi traditions. More accessible travel can also encourage personal exchanges between the two countries, helping to deepen existing ties and mutual familiarity.

Within the Western Balkans, Albania and Montenegro are also listed as eligible for the Saudi eVisa. Kosovo now joins other countries in the region whose citizens can use the streamlined visa system, giving its citizens a more straightforward basis for planning short visits to the Kingdom.