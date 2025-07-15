Skyscrapers and Shadows: Albania’s Construction Boom Masking a Web of Crime and Corruption

Change font size: - + Reset

TIRANA, Albania (Tirana Times) July 15,2025 — Just 300 meters from the office of Albania’s Prime Minister, a 40-story tower rises over Tirana’s skyline. It’s one of dozens of new high-rises reshaping the capital. But behind the glass and steel façade lies a darker truth that experts say reflects Albania’s deepening entanglement between organized crime, political power, and the country’s booming construction sector.

Local residents know the tower belongs to “him”—a notorious underworld figure, currently wanted on international warrants. Officially, his name is nowhere to be found in documents, replaced by proxies and shell companies. Yet his ownership is an open secret.

This is no isolated case.

According to international anti-crime watchdogs, a significant portion of Tirana’s construction surge—particularly projects exceeding 10 floors—is believed to be backed by criminal syndicates using illicit drug profits to launder money. In one instance, a construction firm established just a year ago began erecting a 20-story tower in one of the city’s most elite neighborhoods. One of the company’s co-founders had previously been arrested in an EU country for drug trafficking while in possession of a diplomatic passport.

A local investigative journalist told Tirana Times that several developers behind such high-end projects have links to Albania’s most powerful criminal groups—some of whom allegedly enjoy diplomatic status, shielding them from prosecution.

Money Laundering in Broad Daylight

A 2024 report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime found that more than 67% of high-rise construction companies in Tirana lacked both bank credit and verified financial capacity—clear signs that much of the funding could stem from untraceable sources such as drug trafficking and systemic corruption.

Local and international economic experts warn that the construction boom has become a classic case of money laundering. At least 35% of public funds intended for infrastructure and development are believed to be siphoned off through corrupt networks, many with ties to high-ranking government officials.

“There’s a paradox,” says one economist from the Center for Economic Studies. “Organized crime is investing in construction to launder money, but when thousands of luxury apartments remain unsold and untaxed, the process of laundering itself fails. It’s the dumbest mafia economy in the world.”

Ghost Towers, Unsold Homes, and Soaring Prices

Despite a glut of unsold luxury apartments in Tirana, real estate prices continue to skyrocket, rivaling markets like Rome or Paris—an economic contradiction in a country facing accelerating emigration and a declining workforce. With tens of thousands of units sitting empty, the city is increasingly populated by migrant workers from the Philippines, Indonesia, and India, while young Albanian professionals continue to leave.

Some economists are now proposing urgent fiscal reforms, including a progressive tax on second and third homes to compel owners to sell idle properties, thereby normalizing prices and deflating the real estate bubble.

Cracks in the Criminal Fortress

A growing number of Albanian drug lords have been arrested and extradited from Dubai, which for years served as a safe haven for wanted Balkan crime bosses. Western governments—including Italy, France, Germany, and Finland—have tightened the noose, pushing Albanian authorities to cooperate in the seizure of criminal assets.

As a result, several construction projects in Tirana, including towers with approved permits, have stalled or slowed down. Others are now under scrutiny. The once-seemingly endless pipeline of drug and corruption money appears to be drying up.

But the consequences of a construction bust could extend beyond criminals.

The Economic Fallout

Tirana’s municipal budget is heavily dependent on revenue from construction permits and taxes—making up over 56% of city income. If development stops or major firms go bankrupt, the fiscal impact could be devastating. With agriculture largely collapsed, construction remains one of Albania’s last major economic engines.

“The crisis is not just legal or criminal—it’s structural,” says a senior government advisor. “A collapse in construction could trigger a broader economic breakdown in an already fragile state.”

As towers continue to rise in Tirana, they cast long shadows—both literally and metaphorically—over a country struggling to break free from the grip of criminal wealth and the illusions of prosperity it builds.