Student Protests Turn Violent Amid Growing Unrest in Albania

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Clashes in Tirana over education, economic hardship and political accountability come amid more than 100 days of civic demonstrations demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation.

Tirana Times, October 13, 2026 – Student-led protests demanding improvements in education, greater economic opportunities and the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama turned violent Tuesday as demonstrators clashed with police in Albania’s capital, adding to months of anti-government demonstrations.

The unrest began outside the Ministry of Education, where students and other young demonstrators gathered to express dissatisfaction with university conditions, limited employment prospects and the continuing departure of young Albanians seeking opportunities abroad.

Demonstrators also shouted anti-government slogans and called for Rama to step down, broadening the protest beyond its initial education-related demands.

Clashes began when some participants threw stones, eggs and other objects at the ministry, damaged its perimeter fence and broke windows. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons, while confrontations spread to surrounding streets and continued into the evening. Local media reported that some protesters set fire to debris and damaged public and private property.

According to police, 23 demonstrators were taken in for questioning, while six police officers and a journalist were injured. The Health Ministry reported that 13 people had sought medical assistance at Tirana’s main university hospital. Among those injured were several students and a foreign diplomat who sustained a head injury during the clashes, according to a statement by a hospital doctor broadcast on television.

Video footage published by local media appeared to show officers striking and dragging protesters, prompting allegations of excessive force. Other footage showed demonstrators throwing objects at police and damaging property. The circumstances of individual incidents remained subject to investigation.

The Albanian Helsinki Committee, a human rights organization, expressed concern over violence during the demonstration and called for an independent investigation into allegations of excessive police force. The organization condemned violence by any party and said the actions of individual demonstrators should not be used to justify treating all participants as violent.

Interior Minister Ervin Demo condemned attacks on police officers and damage to property, while emphasizing that police actions must comply with the principles of legality, necessity and proportionality. He said allegations of excessive force would be examined and that responsibility should be established individually, based on evidence.

Deputy Prime Minister Albana Koçiu criticized the violence, suggesting that political actors were exploiting young demonstrators. Opposition representatives disputed the government’s handling of the protest and accused police of using excessive force.

Gazment Bardhi, parliamentary leader of the opposition Democratic Party, demanded the release of detained demonstrators and urged students and other citizens to continue protesting. Other opposition figures called for the resignation of Rama or the interior minister.

Protest organizers announced another gathering outside the Education Ministry for Wednesday, raising the possibility of further demonstrations.

Tuesday’s events brought renewed attention to concerns among younger Albanians over education, employment and economic opportunities. While the demonstration initially focused on these issues, demands for the government’s resignation placed it within a wider context of political dissatisfaction.

The student protests come against the backdrop of the “Flamingo Revolution,” a civic protest movement that began in late May over controversial tourism developments in environmentally sensitive coastal areas and has continued for more than 100 days.

The movement initially emerged in opposition to plans for luxury tourism projects near the Zvërnec and Narta wetlands, an ecologically important area on Albania’s Adriatic coast. The controversy attracted international attention because of investment plans associated with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Participants in the Flamingo Revolution have criticized government policies concerning protected areas, strategic investments and environmental safeguards. Organizers have also raised allegations of corruption and concerns about the concentration of political and economic power.

Over time, the movement expanded its demands to include Rama’s resignation, early elections and the repeal of legislative changes that protesters argue favor major investors at the expense of environmental protection and local communities.

For more than four months, participants have organized demonstrations and marches in Tirana, maintaining a presence in the capital through the summer and autumn. The movement has also attracted citizens critical of established political parties, although the extent of its broader public support remains difficult to assess.

While the student protests and the Flamingo Revolution emerged from different issues, both have included calls for the government’s resignation and greater political accountability. Their parallel development suggests the possibility of broader cooperation among dissatisfied groups, although there is no clear indication that they share a common leadership or coordinated political strategy.

The latest unrest unfolded as Rama was in Luxembourg highlighting Albania’s progress in negotiations to join the European Union.

Rama said Albania had provisionally closed another negotiating chapter and expressed confidence that additional chapters could be completed before the end of the year.

The simultaneous developments in Luxembourg and Tirana illustrated contrasting aspects of Albania’s political situation.

The government has presented progress toward EU membership as evidence of its commitment to institutional reforms and the country’s strategic European orientation. European integration remains a widely supported national objective.

Demonstrators, however, have focused on more immediate domestic concerns, including education, employment, living standards and government accountability. Their demands suggest that progress in EU negotiations has not resolved the grievances motivating the protests.

The clashes also raise questions about how Albania applies European standards concerning freedom of assembly, police accountability, institutional transparency and the rule of law. These issues are relevant to the country’s European integration process, alongside progress in formal accession negotiations.

For Rama’s government, the immediate challenge is managing the aftermath of Tuesday’s violence, including investigations into attacks on police officers, damage to property and allegations of disproportionate police force.

It remains uncertain whether the student protests will develop into a sustained nationwide movement or whether cooperation with other civic groups will extend beyond shared demands for political change.

Tuesday’s clashes represent a significant escalation in the demonstrations taking place in Albania, bringing student grievances into an already tense political environment.