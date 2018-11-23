Vatican celebrates Skanderbeg’s year

TIRANA, Nov. 19- A commemoration of the 550th anniversary of George Castriot Skanderbeg, Albania’s national hero, was celebrated in the Vatican, where Pope Francis welcomed a group of Albanian pilgrims of various religions, Arbereshe people and other renowned intellectual, cultural and political figures of the country.

He greeted all the guests in words of solidarity and friendship, naming it an ancient bond of habitual relations with the See of Peter. He noted the ancient and glorious history of Albania, with a unique culture which is essential for Europe.

The Holy Father said that George Castriot Skanderbeg is a heroic son of strong and generous people. He added that Skanderbeg defended spiritual values and the Christian name with courage.

‘’Skanderbeg forged the Albanian cultural identity with his deeds, becoming an undisputed symbol of cohesion and national unity,’’ said Pope Francis during the celebration event for Scanderbeg in Rome.

‘’The particular importance of the figure and work of Castriote is well represented by your flag, with the double-headed black eagle on a red background, which copies the hero’s coat of arms. Rarely in history has a single individual embodied in such a clear way and also in such a large measure, the virtues of a people, to the point that it’s difficult to understand the spirit without pausing to consider the principles and values that animated this unique personality,’’ the Pope added.

After Skanderbeg’s death a lot of Christian Albanians emigrated, and the country was subsequently invaded by the Ottoman Empire. The Pope linked this with the youth migration Albania is facing nowadays.

He said that this anniversary shouldn’t be limited to the celebration of the glory received from past deeds done. Instead the Pope encouraged to use history as an opportunity to for all institutions and citizens to renew their commitment in favour of an authentic and balanced development for the country, so that the young people won’t be forced to migrate.

The climate of mutual respect, trust and cooperation of the Catholic, Orthodox, Muslim people and clerics, shows the peaceful coexistence between the citizens belonging of different religions. This coexistence is a concrete viable path which produces harmony, frees the best forces and creativity in a nation, that leads to true collaboration and brotherhood.

‘’The example of Skanderbeg has validly expressed the Albanian character,’’ said Pope Francis regarding the cohabitation.

In this celebration a number of national and international celebrities were invited, such as Ermal Meta, Dua Lipa, Olen Çezari, Inva Mula, Kledi Kadiu, Genc Tukiçi, Rame Lahaj, Elhaida Dani, Lorik Cana, Eno Peci, Erza Muqolli. An hour after the Pope spoke, tenor Rame Lahaj held a musical session in honor of the guests.

Prior to this celebration, Pope Saint Paul VI awaited the Albanians of diaspora in 1968, in commemoration of the 500th anniversary of Skanderbeg’s death. Albania at the time was suffering the communist regime of Enver Hoxha.