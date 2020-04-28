750 COVID-19 cases in Albania, 30 victims

TIRANA, April 28 - Fourteen new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected patients to 750 in Albania. The cases were identified in Tirana, Kruja, which is currently facing an outbreak in several factories, and Shkodra.

Furthermore, a 52-year-old coronavirus patient died on Tuesday morning in Albania, bringing the death toll to 30 victims. He had been intubated for eight days at the 'Shefqet Ndroqi' Hospital when his condition suddenly worsened. Despite the medical staff's efforts, the 52-year old could not make it.

So far, tests have been conducted on 7758 people. A total of 32 patients are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital and the 'COVID 2' Hospital, five of whom are in intensive care. According to the Ministry of Health, the average age of those with the coronavirus is 46.8 years old.

So far, a total of 431 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in Albania have now recovered. However, they will have to be quarantined at home for 14 days.

Currently, the geographical distribution of the infected patients across Albania is as follows:

Tirana 309 cases

Shkodër 107 cases

Kruja 97 cases

Durrës 42 cases

Fier 37 cases

Kurbin 31 cases

Korça 19 cases

Elbasan 18 cases

Kukës 18 cases

Lezha 14 cases

Has 14 cases

Kavaja 9 cases

Lushnje 7 cases

Vlora 5 cases

Puka 5 cases

Mirditë 5 cases

Rrogozhinë 4 cases

Tropoja 4 cases

Berat 3 cases

Mallakastër 1 case

Mat 1 case

The Albanian government has restricted movement of vehicles and pedestrians throughout the territory by imposing a curfew from 5 a.m. to 17:30 p.m, with only one person per household being authorized to move. Last weekend, citizens were not allowed out of their houses on Saturday and Sunday. All international air, sea and land travel is banned and schools, kindergartens, bars, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, concert halls and parks are also closed.





