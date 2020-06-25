'HETEROTOPIAS OF RESISTANCE' exhibition to open at ZETA gallery

TIRANA, June 25 - ZETA gallery will launch an art exhibition on Tuesday titled 'HETEROTOPIAS OF RESISTANCE', featuring works of seven artists from four different countries in the region.

The exhibition, curated by Blerta Hoçia, is a result of artistic research by the artists during the residency program "Resistance" attended in Tirana, organized by ZETA Center and supported by Swiss Cultural Fund in Albania (SCFA), a project of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

The exhibition will feature the works of Darko VukiÇ,, Natasha Nedelkova, Edona Kryeziu, Lori Lako, Fatlum Doci, Nikolche Slaveski and Nina Galic. Doors will be opened for the audience at 18:00 on Tuesday, and the entrance will be free of charge.

HETEROTOPIAS OF RESISTANCE

The decisions made in order to contain the spread of the pandemic, also led to the increase of human rights violations. The power exerted on the assortment of their transgressions seemed to be continuously perpetuated by justifying itself.New places of existence and resistance were born in order to oppose the absolute submission to control. These places function similarly to Michel Foucault's heterotopias in his 1967 essay "Of Other Spaces":

"Their role is to create a space that is other, another real space, as perfect, as meticulous, as well arranged as ours is messy, ill constructed, and jumbled. This latter type would be the heterotopia, not of illusion, but of compensation, and I wonder if certain colonies have not functioned somewhat in this manner."

This parallelism with the colonies of former civilizations, which have been constructed as a result of the necessity to create a new world, a new place, reappears in the re-adaptation of the imagining and the designing of the Web, with social media and other countless online platforms. They act precisely as heterotopias of a simultaneously real and virtual compensation, as an infinite mirror, the particles of which reflect the multiplied instant of life in real time.