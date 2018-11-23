Albania November events to follow

International Tirana Trade Fair launched its 25th edition at the Palace of Congresses from Nov. 21-24. This is the largest fair in Albania, taking place since 1994 and organized by Klik- Expo Group Albania. The most notable companies in Albania and from the world in various sectors, such as heavy industry, textile, garment and footwear, communication services, will have a chance to promote their brands and products at this fair in a national and international audience.

The fair will also be organizing a talk by Paul Hodgkins on the theme of ‘’The power of project leadership.’’ He will talk on how to go beyond the barrier of just project manager and become a leader. The objective is to demonstrate that it is vital, if project managers are to ensure sustainable and positive project outcomes for their team, their sponsors, their stakeholders, their customers, for society and their country; that they must adapt from being a ‘project manager’ to be able to become a ‘project leader’.

Let’s Meet for a Book, is an activity event organized by the Ministry of Culture at the framework of the national movement for reading. In collaboration with the National Coordinator for Reading, Suela Bala, the multifunctional center for children Kallz, will host another reading session with children aged five to twelve. This event starts on Nov. 23, and will be organized each Saturday for one month.

Celebrating Tirana at Rogner Hotel in an evening honoring the capital through a multitude of art disciplines will be combined to create a unique show. Photo gallery “Tirana l’aquila del Cambiamento” by the Italian photographer Alessandro Capurso; a classical concert by the soprano Linda Kazani ll Nertila Kasmi Flute ll Erald Simixhiu Piano – special guest coming from Austria; folk poetry dedicated to Tirana by Arben Derhemi; Tirana old songs in Jazz performance by AJS TRIO (Gent Rushi – Piano; Ermal Rodi -Sax; Emiljan Dhimo – Drums).

Flaka Haliti discusses with Adela Demetja, is an artistic event organized at the Arts University on Nov. 26, 6:30 p.m. in the framework of Haliti’s exhibition Here or Rather There- Is Over There at the National Gallery. The discussion will discuss about Haliti’s works and mentality, especially regarding this exhibition. Flaka Haliti is a Munich-based artist from Kosovo, and Adela Demetja is an Albanian arts curator, who directs the Tirana Art Lab Center.

The Municipality of Tirana has set up the New Year’s decoration around the city and has also decorated the Skanderbeg Square at the center of Tirana with a large Christmas tree, continuing the festive tradition. This year too, the square is decorated like a holiday entertainment village, with small wooden houses that serve warm cocoa, coffee and wine, some beer houses with grilled meats, and an additional mini gaming park.

Cinema

Bohemian Rhapsody- Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

Operation: Overlord- On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate the walls of a fortified church and destroy a radio transmitter. As the soldiers approach their target, they soon begin to realize that there’s more going on in the Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. Making their way to an underground lab, the outnumbered men stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a vicious battle against an army of the undead.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web- Fired from the National Security Agency, Frans Balder recruits hacker Lisbeth Salander to steal FireWall, a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. The download soon draws attention from an NSA agent who traces the activity to Stockholm. Further problems arise when Russian thugs take Lisbeth’s laptop and kidnap a math whiz who can make FireWall work. Now, Lisbeth and an unlikely ally must race against time to save the boy and recover the codes to avert disaster. A film based on the fourth novel of Millenium Series started by Stieg Larsson.

First Man- Director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling reteam for Universal Pictures’ First Man, the riveting story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. A visceral, first-person account, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost—on Armstrong and on the nation—of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

Burn the Stage- The first film by BTS showing their BTS Wings Tour behind the scenes. The full history of the K-Pop band will unfold, along with their rise to fame. This film brings a more intimate look at how this band broke barriers and conquered the music scene.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald- J.K. Rawling brings the sequel of beloved Fantastic Beasts. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided world.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms- In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided world.

Cold November- In the beginning of the ’90s, Yugoslavian Government cancelled the autonomy of Kosovo, dissolved its Parliament and closed down the National Television. Whole institutional life was reorganized by new authorities, while the majority of citizens responded with peaceful demonstrations. During this evil time, Fadili who is working as an archivist has to choose between two options, being aware that both of them are wrong. In this way, he involuntarily and unwillingly, ‘swallows’ the shame, endures the pressure coming from all sides and deals with the bad reputation for just one reason: to provide welfare for his family.

Love is not Enough- An Albanian film with screenplay and direction of Drilon Hoxha and photography from Dashnor Asllani, action drama about the crime world, where love and family sometimes have to be sacrificed in order to achieve certain goals. The film discusses how the only true value of human beings is being substituted with hatred and vengeance.

Forgive Us Our Debts- An Italian drama film about a man struggling under the crushing weight of debt who has to work as a debt collector to pay off his creditors. Although the intention is to be able to pay off his own creditors, he soon discovers the deal is unexpectedly costly.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas- The epic fantasy comedy 2000 live action film adaptation based on the beloved story from Dr. Seuss. Because the film is based on a children’s picture book, many additions were made to the storyline to bring it up to feature-length including some information about the backstory of the title character and reworking the story’s minor character Cindy Lou Who as a main character.

Widows- A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows — Veronica, Linda, Alice and Belle — have nothing in common except a debt left behind by their spouses’ criminal activities. Hoping to forge a future on their own terms, Veronica joins forces with the other three women to pull off a heist that her husband was planning.

Theatre

Grand Gala: Rossini Il ‘’Buongustaio’’- The Italian Embassy and the Italian Institute of Culture will be organizing a concert at ArTurbine on Nov. 23-24, with music from composer Rossini, in appraisal of his figure and celebration of Italian musical traditions. The orchestra performing is that of the National Theatre of Opera and Ballet, with tenor Aldo Caputo and Marco Alibrando as conductor.

The Diary of Anne Frank- Metropol Theatre will be staging The Diary of Anne Frank until Dec. 2018. The theatre has chosen the adapted part from Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, directed by Amela Demaj with a selected cast from the open auditions the theatre policies. Known for its smaller stage, this theatre focuses on integrated scenery and viewer-actor engagement.

Just Like You- Professor Lee Shackleford’s puppet-play for young children Just Like You, is still being staged at the Metropol Theatre. This puppet show seeks to teach kids about children with special abilities and disabilities, how their lives are, and context and information regarding these abilities they hold. Prior to the show, the actors underwent a five-month course to learn sign language, so they can relate more with the public.

Father Sergius- The National Theatre will be introducing to the public Leo Tolstoy’s Father Sergius directed by Fatos Berisha, staged at ArTurbina from Nov. 22-25. The play follows the story of military man Stefan Kazatski, who retreats to the life of a monk after he faces the betrayal of his wife and best friend. The tormenting fight of a man against the freedom of life with its beauties, temptations and lusts, and the seclusion due to a promise made to God.

The Man Outside- A dramatic play by Wolfgang Borchert brought by the National Experimental Theatre, which follows the story of post-war soldier Beckmann, who returns home from Russia and finds his wife with another man, and therefore losing him home, his beliefs, illusions. An exploration of post-traumatic stress disorder suffered from most veterans who return home, to an alienated man who seeks suicide. Due to its sensitive topic, Borchert himself put an undertitle to this play, calling it ‘’A play that no theatre wants to perform and no audience wants to see.’’

The Enchanted Library- A children’s theatre play adapted by Marsel Greva and Kleard Germenji, directed by Greva, and brought to the audience at the stage of the National Experimental Theatre. It follows the story of 10-year-old Daisy who assumes the clerk position at her grandfather’s bookstore, after he falls ill in his bed. Daisy loves books, and she is astonished to find that the fantasy worlds of the books at the store come to life. Soon, she finds herself obtained in adventure with her favorite characters to find a priceless necklace.

Brother and Sister- The children’s play adapted and directed by Xhuliano Brisku si still being staged at the National Experimental Theatre. Witch Morgana abducts two little kids, John and Joanna who are brother and sister, so she can become queen of Nolan. When the two kids manage to escape the evil witch, she poisons the water and fruits of the woods, so the kids can turn to animal and be killed by the hunters. John turns to a roe, and prince Noah captures Morgana. But how will John return to a kid again?

Snow White and Seven Dwarves- Kids of institute ‘’Ramazan Kabashi’’ for children who can;t see, together with volunteers of New Vision will stage Snow White at ArTurbina in Nov. 24 at 11 a.m., in the framework of the National Movement for Reading. The approach and perspective will be a different one regarding this play.

Exhibitions

Process- This event at FAB gallery combines the creative and pedagogical process with the scientific one, through symposiums, workshops and open discussions on the issues of art and teaching. This framework will give a chance of participation not only to the academic staff which are focused on the scientific research but also to the alumni of the University of Arts and other ex students which are continuing their studies in other institutions. Inspired by a series of photos he created in 1949, we choose the word “Process” for this event, considering that the creative process is the basic element in the artistic and scientific activity.

Freiraum- Tulla Cultural Center in collaboration with Goethe Zentrum hosts an exhibition from photographer Anjeza Hoxha, curated by Edit Paula. The artist is on the search of the architectural freedom and public spaces in Tirana, while according it in a dialogue with the various generations, and what is missing. A cultural night, accompanied with music from Fatos Qerimi, and a discussion panel directed by urbanist Karsten Schulz and writer Arian Leka.

Here- or Rather There, is Over There- The ongoing art installation by Kosovo artist Flaka Haliti will be exhibited at the National Arts Gallery until early 2019. The installation suggests a general skepticism toward unambiguous definitions of space. The destabilization of territorial ascriptions, especially dichotomies between East and West, is characteristic of the artist’s work.

Ruth Wolf-Rehfeldt: Collages and Editions- An ongoing exhibition at the National Arts Gallery of the German artist Wolf-Rehfeldt until early 2019. The artist is associated with visual poetry and mail art. A collection of her typewritten arts is currently being exhibited, along with a recent short mediated interview with the artist who tells of her life, fascinated to find that there is still interest in her work. Working primarily for a post world war 2 Germany, she stopped when the Berlin wall was torn down.

Marc Chagall: Magical Gravity- An ongoing exhibition of renowned French-Russian artist Marc Chagall at the Center for Openness and Dialogue inside the Prime Ministry building. The exhibition consists of 180 engravings made by the artist where he let his imagination run wild in depicting scenes from Shakespeare’s The Tempest, Gogol’s Dead Souls, and La Fontaine’s Fables.

Appearances- Zeta Gallery introduces a solo show by Idlir Koka. The paintings brushed in an expressionist style filled with art history references, deal with aspects of entertainment and show consumption while putting in the spotlight the spectator who fills the auditorium. Koka aims to decipher the nature of the spectacle and its hegemony over the culture of our day, through images. All his works of the latest series describe the details of human activities within the theatrical scenery and stalls.

Moti i Madh- A collaborative exhibition from the Museum of Kosovo and the National History Museum in Tirana. This exhibition contains statues, replicas, engravings of various authors and portraits, through which visitors are acquainted with moments of life and battles of the Albanian National Hero, Gjergj Kastrioti-Skënderbeu, who was the most consistent and most prominent representative of the leading Albanian elite, who steadily led the front of the Albanian war against the Ottoman Empire.

Music, Dance and Nightlife

In Memoriam concert organized and hosted at the Great Hall of the Arts University on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.. The concert of a violin and piano duo, comes in memory of those who created the foundations of our artistic musical heritage for us to enjoy. Violinist Anyla Kraja and pianist Fausto Di Cesare will be performing a variety of musical pieces composed in different periods, which are dedicated to the many musical figures this world possesses.

The Magic of Holidays- Telekom Albania hosts another celebratory event with music, gifts, surprises and games for participants at the New Bazaar in Tirana, on Nov. 24, starting at 11 a.m. until late at night.

Vitmar Basha will be playing live at Garage Pub in Tirana on Nov. 23, starting at 9 p.m. and continuing until a few hours past midnight.

Rapper Noizy will be singing in a party hosted at nightclub Lollipop on Nov. 23, just a bit prior midnight, until morning.

Rapper Mc Kresha will be giving a musical night at a party hosted by nightclub Cinco Cavalli in Tirana, starting just a bit prior midnight Nov. 23, until early morning. On Nov. 24 night, Mc Kresha will be performing at Cinco Cavalli with Dafina Zeqiri, a much-preferred R&B singer by Albanian youth.

Rapper Lumi B and young musical talent Alban Ramosaj will be collaborating in a musical night at a party hosted by L’Arena Premium Club in Tirana, starting a bit prior midnight on Nov. 24, until early morning.

3:56 AM band will be performing at Destil Hostel on Nov. 29, in a musical event called White to Black. White to Black is a form of life rotation, reproducing themselves constantly to diagrammatic senses of a controversial wave of change. White to Black is co-related to radical choices so this concert is about giving our music choices between you and us because all we can give you this night will be a free radical space of choices. The evening will start with the screening of a short documentary after that music will cast all the shadows and light up the darkness.

SKENA- Jazz will be organizing a Jazz quartet at Destil Hostel on Nov. 28 at 9 p.m.. Standard and traditional jazz sounds will be brought by Ada Dimo in vocals, Sokol Sejdo in saxophone, Endri Hekurani in piano, Ergys Halili in drums set.