Xhaçka the new Minister of Foreign Affairs after Cakaj’s resignation





Gent Cakaj resigned today from his position as Acting Foreign Minister of Albania, a role he had taken in 2019. Prime Minister Rama after thanking Cakaj for his contribution, announced that Olta Xhaçka, the Minister of Defense, will replace Cakaj, while Xhaçka’s place will be taken by MP Niko Peleshi.

Cakaj announced his resignation in Twitter and Facebook by saying that: “I leave with enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity & honour to serve Albania and its great people,” adding that he will not seek to be part of the next parliament. At the other hand, Rama thanked Cakaj also for his willingness to contribute to the Prime Minister’s Cabinet. Cakaj was chosen to replace Ditmir Bushati in 2019, as part of a series of changes in the Albanian government. The appointment was rejected by President Meta, who back then stated that Cakaj “clearly lacks experience in politics, diplomacy, administration, state affairs.” President Meta argued that Cakaj had shown also support for the exchange of borders between Kosovo and Albania, which Meta considered “unacceptable” and “dangerous”. For this reason, Rama took only temporarily the role of Foreign Affairs Minister, to then delegate the portfolio to Cakaj.

Olta Xhaçka, the Minister that will replace Cakaj, has held the position of the Minister of Defense since 2017. Before that, she has been in charge also of the Ministry of Social Welfare and Youth. Since 2009 Xhaçka is part of the Socialist Party of Albania.

As for Niko Peleshi, he had previously held the position of Deputy Prime Minister (2013 to 2017), while from 2017 he has continued to be a MP for the Socialist Party.