End-of-year message from President Meta: Let’s bring back hope

In his annual address to the nation on New Year’s Eve, President Ilir Meta considered 2020 one of the most difficult years for Albania as well as for the entire world. He took the opportunity to thank all the doctors, nurses and all the medical staff who were the first in line to fight COVID-19, remembering especially those who lost their lives while serving the others. “Their devotion, humanism and memory, should inspire us all for more solidarity, cooperation, humility, compassion and love for one another,” said Meta.

The President expressed also his wish for a more prosperous 2021, adding that “we should work with all of our forces to rebuild the national economy, to create new opportunities and jobs for our youths […] We should bring back hope and faith,” said the President.